Bert Newton’s leg amputated in life-saving surgery

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Ben Fordham doctors gave Newton a life and death ultimatum.
The leg was amputated from just below the knee on Saturday.
Australian entertainment legend Bert Newton has reportedly undergone a leg amputation, after suffering from an infection in his toe since Christmas.
The infection continued to spread, despite specialist care, leading to Newton being confronted with the choice to have his limb amputated.
Image: Graham Denholm/Getty Images