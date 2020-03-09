Ben Fordham stops coronavirus from destroying 11yo’s ‘trip of a lifetime’

Ben Fordham has helped save Fiver for a Farmer founder Jack Berne’s dream trip from being ripped away from him due to coronavirus fears.

The 11-year-old has raised over a million dollars for drought-stricken farmers and recently won Nickelodeon’s ‘Local Legend’ award.

Nickelodeon agreed to fly Jack and his Mum to Los Angeles for the Kid’s Choice Awards and pay for five nights accommodation.

But due to coronavirus fears, Nickelodeon reneged on the deal refusing to fly Jack over, after his mother had already purchased two extra tickets so the whole family could visit Disneyland.

Ben Fordham has reached out to the TV network and managed to save Jack’s trip, with Nickelodeon agreeing to honour the original prize.

Ben says it’s the right decision.

“The Kid’s Choice Awards will most likely be scaled back in some way and may involve a limited studio audience.

“But the main thing is Jack and his family still get to go on the trip of a lifetime and they get to go to Disneyland.”

