Ben Fordham slams violent comments directed at Tracy Grimshaw

CEO of the Australian Federation of Travel Agents Jayson Westbury has announced his resignation after he made abusive comments about A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw.

In an online seminar, Mr Westbury said she needed “to be given a firm uppercut or a slap across the face.”

Ms Grimshaw told Ben Fordham her first response was pity for the members of the organisation.

“If this is the best they can do for the kind of representation they need in a terrible crisis right now, this is not exactly the cool calm head that they need prevailing and advising them.

“He’s certainly allowed to be cranky about the kind of coverage they’ve had, but we’ve certainly not been lone voices crying in the wilderness about industry-wide poor behaviour.

“Clearly he was going to make it personal, rather than advising his members on how to better their communication with their clients and better their service to their clients, he decided he was going to shoot the messenger.”

Ben slammed for former CEO for his comments, “It doesn’t matter what you do or who you are, you can’t go threatening anyone in that way.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview