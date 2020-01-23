Ben Fordham pays tribute to Scott Morrison’s father, John

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s father, John, has died at the age of 84.

Mr Morrison says his father passed away “quietly and peacefully” on Wednesday night.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to his father’s life as a loving family man, as well as his role in the army and his Christian faith.

Ben Fordham describes meeting John Morrison on a couple of occasions, including when his son was elected Prime Minister last year.

Ben says he’ll always be thankful the Prime Minister was there for him when he lost his own father.

“I know what it’s like… when I lost my dad at the end of last year the Prime Minister was a great mate of mine through all that.

“We send our best wishes to Scott Morrison this afternoon and the rest of the Morrison family.”

