4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham clashes with Minister over Aussie hero who saved a young whale

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Furnerrescue

Australia has a new hero named Django, after the young man saved a humpback whale calf caught in a shark net in Burleigh Heads this morning.

Rather than being treated as a hero by the Queensland government, he is facing steep fines for getting too close to shark control equipment and getting too close to a whale.

Queensland Fisheries Minister Mark Furner told Ben Fordham a fine had not yet been issued.

“My understanding is, and I rely on the information supplied by my department, is that this person has not been fined.”

He went on to admit that the incident was still under investigation, and said fines could go over $26,000.

Ben was appalled, arguing the animal was in need and that should trump laws.

“We’re also encouraged not to break windows, but if we saw someone who was dying inside a house that was on fire and we had to smash the window, we would.”

“Poor old Django. I can’t believe they wouldn’t say in these most exceptional circumstances there will be no fine.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.