Ben Fordham calls on food delivery giants to help struggling businesses

13 hours ago
coronavirusfood delivery

Ben Fordham has started a petition for food delivery services to halve the commissions they charge restaurants and cafes during the coronavirus crisis.

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Menulog currently charge up to 35 per cent commission on every order.

Ben points out that during a time where more Australians are choosing to stay home instead of eating out, commissions on deliveries should be lowered.

You can sign the petition HERE

Owner of the Dedes Waterfront Group Con Dedes tells Ben Fordham the big companies need to “give small operators a break”.

“We’re all in this together at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

