‘Shouldn’t have people below the poverty line’: Push for review of welfare allowances

The campaign for the JobSeeker allowance and age pension to be extended and set by an independent tribunal has been reignited.

It comes amid a dire warning from charities urging the government to extend the fortnightly allowance past September.

Chief advocate for National Seniors Australia, Ian Henschke, is calling for a non-partisan approach to social welfare.

“We believe the politics should be taken out of all of these things,” he told George Moore.

“And we should set our pension rate…by an independent tribunal.

“We need to get back to that basic idea of what is an appropriate amount of money people can live on.

“We shouldn’t have people living below the poverty line.”

Image: Getty