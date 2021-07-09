Beloved Aussie writer pens hat tip to nation’s hero volunteers

Legendary writer, Bill ‘Swampy’ Marsh has penned a tribute to some of Australia’s fiercest heroes in his latest book.

The collection of stories retells inspiring and comical tales from our rural fire crews in what Swampy calls a “celebration of human spirit”.

“Some of the situations those people got in, I’d be terribly afraid of going into,” he told Sofie Formica. “And they’re volunteers!”

“Everybody’s kind of got a story and I try and give everybody a little bit of a voice.”

Image: Getty