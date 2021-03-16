Beloved Aussie songstress reveals complicated relationship with the stage

Despite becoming one of Australia’s most loved vocalists, Renée Geyer has revealed she never had an appetite to perform in front of others.

She told Deborah Knight being seen on stage was simply necessitated by her love for music, forcing her to work up the “guts” to face the crowd at her first venue – Bondi’s Cask Wine Bar.

“For the first year, I used to set up with my back to the audience … next minute I’d be turning to the side a little bit, then I’d finally be up facing the front after a few months.

“I had to roll with the punches!”

Never allowing herself to be pigeonholed into a genre, Ms Geyer described herself as an “interpreter of great songs”.

“If people say I’m a good arranger then I accept that, because that I think I am good at.”

Image: Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images