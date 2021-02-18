Behind the scenes of Amy Shark’s star-studded collaboration

Aussie pop queen Amy Shark has lined up a star-studded list of credits on new track ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’.

Ed Sheeran co-wrote the song with Amy, while Keith Urban provides backing vocals.

She told Ray Hadley despite her newfound industry connections, she’s amazed by the global superstars she’s been able to work with it.

“I still laugh each time I see the photos and listen to the song, because … I’m just a girl from Southport.”

Amy explained how she values having genuine relationships with those she collaborates with, and revealed the process behind her new song.

“Ed did some backing vocals on the track … but he’d just come off the back of doing this huge collaborations album, and there was just no way he was going to do a feature.

“I was like ‘I need another class act here, someone that’s timeless and well-respected’, and Keith was the first to come to mind!”

Image: Supplied