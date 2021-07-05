‘Beggars belief’: Scott McDonald blasts St George Illawarra house party

4BC Drive presenter Bill McDonald has given a scathing assessment of the St George Illawarra players who attended a house party during lockdown.

A number of players are believed to have been at forward Paul Vaughn’s house on Saturday night which would put them in breach of NSW law and the game’s own protocols.

Jack De Belin has also been implicated, reportedly receiving a $1000 fine from NSW Police for breaching health restrictions.

“This will cost the club and individuals involved dearly, I hope,” he said on 4BC Afternoons.

“It jeopardizes the entire comp, it erodes the faith and the trust that’s been shown by state health officials that have provided exemptions … to allow the season to continue during COVID”.

Click PLAY to hear the editorial below

Image: Getty