‘Bedrock’ alliance to hold up regardless of US election outcome

Australian officials believe Americans’ “high degree of affection” for Aussies will persist regardless of the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.

Australian Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos told Deborah Knight the relationship will remain strong, and is even hopeful the future President will visit next year for the 70th anniversary of the ANZUS alliance.

“I’d be surprised if there was such a push [to dismantle the ANZUS alliance]. We’d have rocks in our head.

“The ANZUS alliance is part of the bedrock of our security in the Asia-Pacific. We carry our own water … [but] we are stronger together.”

Image: Getty