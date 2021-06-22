4BC
‘Becoming very unaffordable’: Drivers feeling the pinch of price hikes

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Lauren Ritchieracq
The RACQ has renewed calls for the state government to freeze the cost of car registration in Queensland.

Tolls, fines and driver registrations will all be going up from July 1.

RACQ’s Lauren Ritchie said all toll bridges except Airport Link will be increased by 1.7 per cent.

But she said the state government needed to look at making it more affordable for drivers who choose their car over public transport due to COVID-19 fears.

“It really is, as you say, a very costly exercise in Queensland to be moving around by car,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We have called on the state government to freeze rego increases because we have actually seen an increase to motorists of 13 per cent to rego costs alone in the last 5 years.

“That’s a sizeable amount for Queensland drivers to continue to fork out.”

She said on average, a regular family household was forking out $1300 to register all their cars every single year.

“That’s becoming very unaffordable to many.”

Image: iStock 

