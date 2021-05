The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a dangerous surf warning for the south-east coastline.

From Fraser Island to Tweed Heads, beachgoers are told to stay out of the ocean.

Listeners shared photos of the dangerous surf with Neil Breen.

But listener John sent Neil a photo of the surf from Margate Beach, where the surf’s looking a little flat…

