‘Be really vigilant’: Emergency services warn more to come for Queensland

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
QFESSES
Article image for ‘Be really vigilant’: Emergency services warn more to come for Queensland

Queenslanders is set for another day of heavy rain and flooding, with a slew of warnings issued for southern parts of the state. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services coordinator Brian Cox said people need to remain “really, really cautious”.

“It will not take much with the current rainfall we’ve already experienced … for any minor storm to hit [and] raise those flood levels and water levels across roads,” he told Neil Breen.

“It’s going to happen quite quickly, some of this heavy rainfall.

“Be really vigilant.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

4BC Traffic Reporter Olympia Kwitowski has reported a number of road closures due to flooding and damage.

 

Image: Nine News

Neil Breen
EnvironmentNewsQLD
