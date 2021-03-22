‘Be really vigilant’: Emergency services warn more to come for Queensland

Queenslanders is set for another day of heavy rain and flooding, with a slew of warnings issued for southern parts of the state.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services coordinator Brian Cox said people need to remain “really, really cautious”.

⚠️ Severe weather warning update⚠️ Rainband bringing heavy rainfall to southern and southeast Queensland today and tonight. Flood Watch and warnings are current #IfItsFloodedForgetIt. Latest warning details and updates: https://t.co/jc45yRSZif pic.twitter.com/NfslS8sCGx — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 22, 2021

“It will not take much with the current rainfall we’ve already experienced … for any minor storm to hit [and] raise those flood levels and water levels across roads,” he told Neil Breen.

“It’s going to happen quite quickly, some of this heavy rainfall.

“Be really vigilant.”

This is why we can’t stress it enough and we can’t say it too many times. If it’s flooded, forget it. https://t.co/NTrIZ4oMBE — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 22, 2021

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

4BC Traffic Reporter Olympia Kwitowski has reported a number of road closures due to flooding and damage.

8am Flooded Roads update Just a few added… Let me know what you see especially any debris/ fallen trees etc. @NewsTalk4BC #floodedforgetit pic.twitter.com/MlIWelHnbg — Olympia Kwitowski (@OlympiaKwitowsk) March 22, 2021

Image: Nine News