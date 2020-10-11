4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bayley Sironen: Wayne’s shown a lot of faith in me

7 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
South Sydney have all the momentum this NRL finals series. Back rower Bayley Sironen has grown in stature for the Bunnies, and he credits a number of people for his outstanding form, including master coach Wayne Bennett.
“Wayne’s shown a lot of faith in me, giving me that back row position and letting me make it my own….you get a lot of confidence from the coaches believing in you.
“What I’ve noticed most is Wayne’s really honest. He’ll tell you what he believes. It’s not always what you want to hear but I think that’s what works best. He’s always in your corner.
“He’s not like any other coach I’ve played under, but I’m loving it”.
In addition, Sironen also credits star five-eighth Cody Walker, as well as the other two that bear his famous rugby league name, dad Paul and brother Curtis.
“Cody Walker playing on my edge has been massive for me. My old man and my brother are always in my corner as well”.
Continuous Call Team
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873