Bayley Sironen: Wayne’s shown a lot of faith in me

South Sydney have all the momentum this NRL finals series. Back rower Bayley Sironen has grown in stature for the Bunnies, and he credits a number of people for his outstanding form, including master coach Wayne Bennett.

“Wayne’s shown a lot of faith in me, giving me that back row position and letting me make it my own….you get a lot of confidence from the coaches believing in you.

“What I’ve noticed most is Wayne’s really honest. He’ll tell you what he believes. It’s not always what you want to hear but I think that’s what works best. He’s always in your corner.

“He’s not like any other coach I’ve played under, but I’m loving it”.

In addition, Sironen also credits star five-eighth Cody Walker, as well as the other two that bear his famous rugby league name, dad Paul and brother Curtis.

“Cody Walker playing on my edge has been massive for me. My old man and my brother are always in my corner as well”.