Controversial medical break sparks fairness debate

Peter Psaltis has weighed in on Karolína Muchová’s controversial medical break in today’s quarter-final game.

Tennis spectators have slated the break for causing Barty’s loss after derailing her early momentum.

Speaking to Bill McDonald, Psaltis said while the medical break was legal, he didn’t support the 10-minute halt.

“I know it’s part of the rules, I know the medical officials are the ones who have to call for it, but oh, Bill, it doesn’t sit well with me.

“I don’t like it when it’s used as a tool to take your opponent’s momentum away from them.

“Tennis is a battle of attrition. It’s the real tough players that can get in there and get it done.”

But Psaltis admitted the timeout shouldn’t be used as an excuse for Barty’s loss.

“Yes, it was a hinderance, but Ash probably should have got through that.”

Image: Icon Sportswire / Getty