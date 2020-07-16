4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Barrett ‘doesn’t make sense’ as Bulldogs coach argues Johnathan Thurston

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
CANTERBURY BULLDOGSjohnathan thurstonrugby league featuredTrent Barrett

Former Bulldog Johnathan Thurston is lamenting the ‘lost aura’ of the once-great team.

Trent Barrett is expected to leave his assistant coaching job at the Penrith Panthers to replace Dean Pay as head coach of the Bulldogs in 2021.

Mr Thurston told Mark Levy it’s hard to look at the current state of his former club.

“All through the 80s, the 90s, and the early 2000s the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs were a powerhouse club.

“They’ve certainly lost that aura about themselves.”

He warned Barrett will struggle with a foot in two camps, and said the situation “doesn’t make sense”.

“It’ll be extremely difficult for an assistant at another club … to recruit players and keep one eye on the Panthers and the other one on the Bulldogs.

“I’d be going after someone that’s got a hard edge about him, that’s got a lot of experience: a Wayne Bennett [or] Craig Bellamy type that can rule the roost with an iron fist, and get that club back to the glory days.”

Click PLAY below to hear JT’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873