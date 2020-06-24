Barnaby Joyce joins the fight against the government’s vaping ban

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce is pushing back against the government’s plan to ban the importation of vaping products.

The former deputy prime minister told Ben Fordham he’ll be writing to the health minister, Greg Hunt, to dispute the decision to prohibit the importation of vaping devices, or e-cigarettes, containing liquid nicotine from July 1.

“I’ve listened to the people who have actually had to deal with being on the bungers, they’re the ones who know how to get off them.

“We’re not saying nicotine is good for you, no one’s that dopey.

“But if you’ve got a choice between lighting the grass and sticking it in my mouth or vaping, I’m going to go with vaping every time because that’s the one that helps them break the habit.”

