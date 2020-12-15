Barnaby Joyce insists PM solve bigger problem than climate ‘rubbish’

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has rejected pressure on Scott Morrison to declare a climate emergency, saying there’s a much more pressing emergency to address.

Mr Joyce told Mark Levy it’s critical the Australian government focus on China’s rise and our response.

“They dominate global politics, dominate global trade, and they will dominate your children and your grandchildren.

“That’s what we must be planning for, that is what a responsible government would be looking for, not trying to change the temperature of the globe: we’ve got no hope of doing that.”

He said climate action such as deindustrialisation is “kowtowing to the European club”, and would increase our reliance on overseas manufacturing from China.

“So we can’t make railway carriages, but we can change the climate? What a load of rubbish!”

