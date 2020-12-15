4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Barnaby Joyce insists PM solve bigger problem than climate ‘rubbish’

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Barnaby JoyceChinaClimate Changemanufacturing
Article image for Barnaby Joyce insists PM solve bigger problem than climate ‘rubbish’

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has rejected pressure on Scott Morrison to declare a climate emergency, saying there’s a much more pressing emergency to address.

Mr Joyce told Mark Levy it’s critical the Australian government focus on China’s rise and our response.

“They dominate global politics, dominate global trade, and they will dominate your children and your grandchildren.

“That’s what we must be planning for, that is what a responsible government would be looking for, not trying to change the temperature of the globe: we’ve got no hope of doing that.”

He said climate action such as deindustrialisation is “kowtowing to the European club”, and would increase our reliance on overseas manufacturing from China.

“So we can’t make railway carriages, but we can change the climate? What a load of rubbish!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
AustraliaEnvironmentNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873