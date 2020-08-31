Barnaby Joyce calls out remote parliament’s undemocratic pitfall
Frustrated parliamentarians are calling for permission to vote remotely while some MPs are unable to cross state borders.
Member for New England and former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce told Scott Emerson voting is a requisite of democracy, and called the restriction on remote voting “an absurdity”.
“If we can do other things online, we should be able to vote online.
“I think everyone’s capable of pressing ‘Y’ on your keyboard.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview