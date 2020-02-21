Barnaby Joyce calls out Labor’s ‘lefty rubbish’ energy policy

Barnaby Joyce has called out Labor’s new energy policy which aims to have net-zero emissions by 2050 if elected.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese announced the party’s first major policy which has drawn the criticism of the Prime Minister.

“Anthony Albanese is just Bill Shorten 2.0,” Scott Morrison said.

Mr Joyce tells Ben Fordham Labor is going to alienate voters with their climate policy.

“All this lefty rubbish coming out.

“This idea… is going to hurt people in regional areas.

“This is just nutcase stuff. No one in the world is going to give a toss about it… we’re just going to hurt ourselves.”

Image: Getty/Michael Masters