4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Banks’ lifeline for business still..

Banks’ lifeline for business still has a catch

2 hours ago
Alan Jones
commonwealth bankMatt Comyn

Borrowers who defer their loan repayments during the coronavirus crisis will still need to pay back the interest.

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn explains for businesses that opt to defer repayments for the next six months, interest will continue to accrue, however they will be able to repay the debt over a longer period.

“There’s a lot of flexibility being offered to customers during this period of time,” he tells Alan Jones, including the waiving of banking point-of-service fees.

Business customers will also be able to borrow up to $10 million in aggregate borrowing, or a $250,000 unsecured loan.

Mr Comyn says the bank will negotiate with customers to find ways to ease the financial burden of loan repayments, including extending mortgages up to their maximum term of 30 years.

“We’re talking here about hundreds of billions of dollars of loans; it’s never in a bank’s interest for a customer to not be able to repay that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Alan Jones
BanksBusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.