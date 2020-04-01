4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Bank changes tune after grilling..

Bank changes tune after grilling from Alan Jones

2 hours ago
Alan Jones
commonwealth bankMatt Comyn

Mortgage holders who defer their loan repayments during the coronavirus crisis will no longer need to pay back the interest.

On Tuesday, Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn told Alan Jones for those borrowers who opt to defer repayments for the next six months, interest will continue to accrue, however they would be provided an extension on the loan.

After a further off-air discussion, the Commonwealth Bank has now agreed to make a one-time payment to all home loan customers, to offset the effect of interest-on-interest over the six month period.

The bank will also be automatically refunding late fees and interest for credit card customers who missed their March repayment.

“To Matt Comyn’s great credit, he listened,” Alan applauded the Commonwealth Bank CEO.

“Well done.”

Click PLAY below to hear Alan’s comments in full

Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Alan Jones
AustraliaBanksMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.