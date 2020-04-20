4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bailing out Virgin ‘not the Government’s core business’

44 mins ago
BROOKE CORTE

The Virgin Australia board is expected to enter voluntary administration as it struggles with crippling corporate debt and a drop in demand because of coronavirus.

The airline was asking for a $1.4 billion dollar lifeline from the federal government to keep it afloat, but their request has been repeatedly rejected.

Federal Liberal Senator Jane Hume has told Brooke Corte that’s not how the government operates.

“To be honest, buying chunks of corporate Australia is not the government’s core business,

“There was some concern that there is private equity and potentially super fund investment out there and it’s not really the government’s place to crowd out the potential for that [investment],”

Click PLAY to hear from Senator Jane Hume

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessInvestingMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.