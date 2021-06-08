4BC
Bag a bargain on this suit-able sale

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Bag a bargain on this suit-able sale

An enterprising Queensland high-school student trying to raise money to buy a formal suit has come up with a unique way to make a buck.

Casey listed a ‘rare Woolies plastic bag’ on Facebook Marketplace, which he collected and framed back in 2018 when the single use plastic bans were phased out by the supermarket giant.

He told Scott Emerson he’s had one pretty good bid so far, although he’s still hoping for more.

“Thrillhouse at Camp Hill has offered me $100 to showcase the artefact in their gallery,” he said.

“They were wanting to raise money for my suit, already!”

He thought it would be a bit of fun and a laugh.

“Maybe in a couple years time it might actually be worth something!”

Press PLAY to hear the full chat

EntertainmentLifestyleMoney
