Backpackers urged to social distance amid coronavirus cluster cases

The country’s largest provider of backpacker accommodation is urging backpackers to comply with social distancing rules.

NSW Health has identified a cluster of coronavirus cases in the eastern suburbs, with fears backpackers could be spreading the virus.

YHA CEO Julian Ledger says there are strict guidelines in their hostels, with no more than two people allowed in the kitchen at once and no more shared rooms.

Mr Ledger tells Deborah Knight hostels that aren’t doing the right thing should be shut down.

“Everyone needs to take on board what’s happening.

“Sometimes, when you’re travelling you’re a little bit less engaged with the media… people do need to pay attention… and just understand that if they don’t comply the place that they’re staying will close.”

Image: Getty