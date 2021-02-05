4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Back to the future: Kate Ceberano’s ‘true and authentic’ year

3 hours ago
In-studio performance
Australian Musicin-studio performancekate ceberano
Article image for Back to the future: Kate Ceberano’s ‘true and authentic’ year

Australian songstress Kate Ceberano has welcomed one of the pandemic’s silver linings – reconnecting with her roots.

She told Deborah Knight how the inability to tour internationally has provided a nostalgic opportunity.

“It feels like the Eighties to me, do to residencies, going back in and around the country doing regional touring.

“You can’t really buy fan base, so I just think it’s a true and authentic way to go back to the people.

“You become an essential service to them, because … you are their primary soundtrack to their emotional experiences.”

Click PLAY below to hear the interview

Kate and her guitarist Ben Butler joined Deborah Knight in the studio to perform some of her favourite tracks from her new album Sweet Inspiration, released today.

Sweet Inspiration has swiftly climbed to number two on the charts, featuring covers of influential songs as well as two original tracks.

Click PLAY below to watch Kate’s studio performance in full

In-studio performance
EntertainmentMusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873