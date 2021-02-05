Back to the future: Kate Ceberano’s ‘true and authentic’ year

Australian songstress Kate Ceberano has welcomed one of the pandemic’s silver linings – reconnecting with her roots.

She told Deborah Knight how the inability to tour internationally has provided a nostalgic opportunity.

“It feels like the Eighties to me, do to residencies, going back in and around the country doing regional touring.

“You can’t really buy fan base, so I just think it’s a true and authentic way to go back to the people.

“You become an essential service to them, because … you are their primary soundtrack to their emotional experiences.”

Kate and her guitarist Ben Butler joined Deborah Knight in the studio to perform some of her favourite tracks from her new album Sweet Inspiration, released today.

Sweet Inspiration has swiftly climbed to number two on the charts, featuring covers of influential songs as well as two original tracks.

