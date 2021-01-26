4BC
Back to school: Students get ready for the start of the new year

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Back to school: Students get ready for the start of the new year

Thousands of students across Queensland will get back to the classroom tomorrow for the start of the school year.

Cresta Richardson, president of the Queensland Teachers’ Union, said teachers were ready.

“From the disruption [of last year] I think Queensland’s schools are set to go this year,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We have been able to learn from what happened last year and plan and prepare as well as we can.”

She also told Scott her advice for parents.

“Don’t sweat the small stuff, there are going to problems along the way but we all have those as parents.

“Keep an open line of communication with schools, it’s a partnership.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock 

 

Scott Emerson
