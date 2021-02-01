4BC
Baby bust beckons return of bonuses

11 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Baby
Article image for Baby bust beckons return of bonuses

Recent data has revealed a drop in birth rates across Queensland in 2020, causing experts to recommend the return of the baby bonus. 

There were around 5000 less babies born in the state last year than there were a decade ago, which suggests many couples are delaying the decision to have children.

Demographer Mark McCrindle told Olympia Kwitowski numbers could drop further in coming months to reflect the pandemic, “but the decline’s been going on for a decade anyway”.

He suggested factors such as rising house prices could be responsible in part.

“Most couples do cocooning, …  getting the home ready before they start on the family, and that is delayed as house prices rise.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty 

NewsQLD
