Authorities nervous as Brisbanites firm up Easter plans
Queensland’s Chief Health Officer admits she’s nervous about the long weekend after greater Brisbane’s lockdown was lifted yesterday.
There are more than 80 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, with close to 70 in Queensland hospitals.
CHO Jeanette Young says “one tiny error” could easily lead to contamination of a health worker.
It comes after a doctor and two nurses from the Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive.
They were linked to two separate clusters involving international arrivals, one who had flown in from Europe and a man who had recently returned from India.
It’s prompted Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to write to Prime Minister Scott Morrison asking for a reduction on International travellers to be extended until the end of the month.
All Queenslanders are being reminded mask wearing remains mandatory for the next 2 weeks.