Authorities investigate blood clot death after coronavirus vaccine

Health authorities are investigating the death of a 48-year-old diabetic woman, who developed blood clots after receiving a coronavirus vaccination.

The woman received the vaccine before the Therapeutic Goods Administration issued advice against people aged under 50 receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She died five days after being admitted to Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital for blood clotting.

Both the TGA and NSW Health are investigating, seeking further test results.

It is not yet known whether the woman’s blood clots are connected to the vaccine.

Image: Getty