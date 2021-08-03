4BC
Authorities confirm new positive COVID-19 case in Cairns

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Cairnscovid-19
Authorities have confirmed a person has tested positive to COVID-19 in Cairns.

There will contact tracing locations in Cairns, Trinity Beach and Yorkey’s Knob, authorities say.

The circumstances are still being investigated and it’s expected more details will be released tomorrow.

Testing capacity will be increased in the Cairns and Hinterland Health Service region.

It comes as 16 cases of have been recorded in the community today, all of which are linked to the Delta Indooroopilly outbreak.

The list of exposure sites has again been updated with Queenslanders being urged to have look on the Queensland Health website.

Nine of the 16 cases today were children, 10 of the 13 cases yesterday were children.

Authorities are investigating the transmissibility of children who have contracted the Delta variant.

 

