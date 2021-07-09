4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Author David Gillespie on addiction..

Author David Gillespie on addiction and mental illness

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
AddictionMental Health
Article image for Author David Gillespie on addiction and mental illness

Author David Gillespie has launched his sixth book “brain reset” in which he explores the nature of addiction and mental illness in humans. 

The former corporate lawyer has previously written about the harmful effects of sugar, vegetable oils and myths surrounding private schools.

Gillespie says, like the other topics he’s tackled, there’s a lot of misinformation out there.

“At first glace it looked like we were being told something that wasn’t true,” he told Sofie Formica on 4BC Afternoons.

“I was seeing an epidemic of mental health issues, particularly with COVID … skyrocketing.

“I’d come across research when I was writing the previous book about teenagers and screens that suggested not only are screens a little bit attractive, they are genuinely, biochemically addictive.

“And so I wanted to pursue that path a little bit further.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview below

Scott Emerson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873