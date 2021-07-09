Author David Gillespie on addiction and mental illness

Author David Gillespie has launched his sixth book “brain reset” in which he explores the nature of addiction and mental illness in humans.

The former corporate lawyer has previously written about the harmful effects of sugar, vegetable oils and myths surrounding private schools.

Gillespie says, like the other topics he’s tackled, there’s a lot of misinformation out there.

“At first glace it looked like we were being told something that wasn’t true,” he told Sofie Formica on 4BC Afternoons.

“I was seeing an epidemic of mental health issues, particularly with COVID … skyrocketing.

“I’d come across research when I was writing the previous book about teenagers and screens that suggested not only are screens a little bit attractive, they are genuinely, biochemically addictive.

“And so I wanted to pursue that path a little bit further.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview below