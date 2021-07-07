4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s NAIDOC Week rooted..

Australia’s NAIDOC Week rooted in momentous history

5 hours ago
Sofie Formica
Article image for Australia’s NAIDOC Week rooted in momentous history

Australia is in the midst of celebrating NAIDOC Week, which can trace its origins back to the 20th century. 

While the week is now used as a celebration of the world’s oldest continuous culture, NAIDOC Committee Co-Chair John Paul Janke told Sofie Formica it began as “a day of protest to highlight the aspirations of Aboriginal people”.

“NAIDOC Week’s origins go back to probably the turn of the century, around the 1920s, with a few Aboriginal groups really lobbying and advocating for some significant change to the treatment of Aboriginal people.

“Around that time, Aboriginal people around Australia were restricted to missions and reserves.

“They were on the fringes of the town, they were guided by very restrictive and discriminatory government policy, state and territory government policy.”

Press PLAY below to hear John Paul Janke describe NAIDOC as it continued through the 20th century

Image: Getty 

Sofie Formica
AustraliaEducationNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873