4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s history under threat..

Australia’s history under threat as budgets constrain preservation efforts

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
National Archives of Australia
Article image for Australia’s history under threat as budgets constrain preservation efforts

The National Archives of Australia is struggling to continue its work under current budgets, threatening its ability to preserve the nation’s history. 

Director-General of the National Archives of Australia David Fricker told Deborah Knight preserving historic documents, which range from letters to audio-visual files, is an ongoing process.

“We’ve got to keep migrating data to the present technology. We keep it alive, we keep it useful and accessible.”

But he said a recent independent review has revealed a number of “pain points” within the organisation.

“It won’t be novel for any of your listeners to hear public servants to say we need more money, but yeah, we do.”

Mr Fricker said materials held by the archives document significant histories from major events to individual Australians.

“It’s important to remember we don’t just really want to store these archives; we’re a memory bank.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: A6122, 1756, National Archives of Australia 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873