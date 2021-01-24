4BC
Australia’s first COVID-19 vaccine has been approved

3 hours ago
Nine News Australia
Article image for Australia’s first COVID-19 vaccine has been approved

Australia has approved its first COVID-19 vaccine.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration this morning granted provisional approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to people aged 16 and older.

The TGA says “this vaccine meets the high safety, efficacy and quality standards required for use in Australia”.

The jab has “been shown to prevent COVID-19 however it is not yet known whether it prevents transmission or asymptomatic disease”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “this is not an emergency approval … this is a formal approval under the ordinary processes of the TGA.”

Australia’s vaccine rollout is scheduled to begin next month.

News
