Australia’s Eurovision royalty teases her ‘minimalist and breezy’ new album
Australian pop singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke has joined Deborah Knight to reveal the home truths behind her powerful new single.
‘This Is Not Forever’ is the classically-trained artist’s first release since her Eurovision hit ‘Zero Gravity’.
“It was written about watching someone really close to me start to fall into a depression, and wanting to let them know that I was there for them.
“This song was never going to be a single, but I started listening to it more and more in context of the whole pandemic, and it took on extra resonance, as songs do sometimes.
“They change – they’re like living organisms.”
Kate Miller-Heidke has given listeners a teaser for her fifth album, which she says is “quite different” to her previous work.
“It’s a pop record, but it’s sort of minimalist and breezy and beautiful.”
