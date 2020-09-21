4BC
Australia’s Eurovision queen thrown a COVID curveball

5 mins ago
Deborah Knight
DAMI IMEurovision

One of Australia’s biggest music success stories has released a new song originally destined for one of the world’s biggest music events.

2016 Eurovision runner-up and former 2013 X Factor winner Dami Im told Deborah Knight her latest single Paper Dragon was originally created for Eurovision 2021.

“Because I enjoyed [Eurovision] so much the first time and I was able to get silver, I thought I’ll come back and go for gold.

“But that’s all been cancelled. This year’s been cancelled, … next year and the year after I didn’t know what was going to happen.

“I didn’t want to wait … so I decided to release it as my single this year.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

For further details and tickets: damiim.com/tour

 

Image: Supplied

