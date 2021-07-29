4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australia’s Olympic track and field squad cleared after COVID-19 scare

4 hours ago
National Nine News
Kurtis MarschallolympicsSam Kendricks
Article image for Australia’s Olympic track and field squad cleared after COVID-19 scare

Australia’s athletics team has been cleared to leave isolation in Tokyo, after a COVID-19 scare at the Olympic Games.

Three track and field athletes have been deemed casual contacts of an American pole-vaulter, Sam Kendricks who contracted the virus.

They’ll need to stay isolated in the village, but will be allowed to resume training.

The other athletes can return to regular routines, after spending two hours isolated in their rooms.

A second pole vaulter, from Argentina, has also tested positive.

EARLIER

Jim Wilson told Deborah Knight medal contender Kurtis Marschall has been deemed a close contact.

“As a precaution they’ve put the 63 Australian track and field athletes into isolation.”

Press PLAY to hear Jim explain the situation

Nine News reporter Christine Ahern, who is in Tokyo, said Marschall was training with Kendricks.

“[Kendricks] is out of the Olympic team, the US Olymic team has confirmed he has tested positive to COVID-19,” she told Scott Emerson.

Press PLAY below to hear more on the latest updates

Image: Matt King/Getty Image

National Nine News
NewsOlympicsSummer Olympics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873