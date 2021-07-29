Australia’s Olympic track and field squad cleared after COVID-19 scare

Australia’s athletics team has been cleared to leave isolation in Tokyo, after a COVID-19 scare at the Olympic Games.

Three track and field athletes have been deemed casual contacts of an American pole-vaulter, Sam Kendricks who contracted the virus.

They’ll need to stay isolated in the village, but will be allowed to resume training.

The other athletes can return to regular routines, after spending two hours isolated in their rooms.

A second pole vaulter, from Argentina, has also tested positive.

EARLIER

Jim Wilson told Deborah Knight medal contender Kurtis Marschall has been deemed a close contact.

“As a precaution they’ve put the 63 Australian track and field athletes into isolation.”

Nine News reporter Christine Ahern, who is in Tokyo, said Marschall was training with Kendricks.

“[Kendricks] is out of the Olympic team, the US Olymic team has confirmed he has tested positive to COVID-19,” she told Scott Emerson.

