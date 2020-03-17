Australia’s coronavirus plan: Unprecedented travel warning, ban on gatherings of more than 100

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the details of Australia’s plan to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as the battle against the virus escalates.

“This is a once in a hundred year type of event,” Mr Morrison declared.

“We haven’t seen this sort of thing in Australia since the end of the First World War.”

To effectively curb COVID-19, Mr Morrison stressed measures taken by the Australian government must remain in place for at least six months.

Here’s what the new COVID-19 approach means for Australians:

TRAVEL

Under the new national plan, DFAT travel advice for Australians has been upgraded to level four for the entire world.

“The travel advice to every Australian is do not travel abroad, do not go overseas,” Mr Morrison said.

“That is an indefinite ban.”

Travel to some remote areas of Australia will be limited. A list of locations included in the ban is currently being compiled.

GATHERINGS

Indoor non-essential gatherings will now be limited to 100 people, while a 500 person limit remains in place for outdoor gatherings.

The new limits are effective immediately.

SCHOOLS

The federal government will not order the widespread closure of schools.

“As a father, I’m happy for my kids to go to school,” Mr Morrison said.

“The health advice is that schools should remain open.”

Mr Morrison did not rule out the possibility of a full school closure in the future.

AGED CARE

Anyone who is not vaccinated against influenza after May 1 won’t be allowed into aged care homes.

Visits to aged care facilities will be shortened, and a maximum of two visitors can attend at one time.

The Prime Minister has also debunked rumours and fake documents of a nationwide lockdown circulating social media.

Ray Hadley says rumours of a total lockdown are just panicking people.

“When I went to the Prime Minister this morning he said in three words, ‘it’s not true’.

“There is only one person who will announce we are in lockdown and that is the Prime Minister, no one else.”

