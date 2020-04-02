Australia’s Ambassador to India helping people caught up in lockdown

Australia’s Ambassador to India says they’re helping people who remain in the country access food and make hotel bookings.

Three thousand Australians have registered that they are caught in the country after India went into a sudden three-week lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Former NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell tells Alan Jones no one can leave until April 15th.

“The population is supporting the effort to try and rid this country of this terrible disease.

“I don’t think India underestimates the challenge that it has.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty