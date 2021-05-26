4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australians warned against converting to..

Australians warned against converting to cryptocurrency wages

40 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Business FeaturedCryptocurrencyJane Hume
Article image for Australians warned against converting to cryptocurrency wages

The federal government is warning Australians against receiving their salary in the form of cryptocurrency, despite substantial interest from the general population. 

A recent survey by the comparison website Finder found one quarter of Australians would like to receive their salary in cryptocurrency.

Minister for Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume told Deborah Knight she doesn’t think it’s a “terrific idea”.

“Cryptocurrencies would be treated as a property, as a fringe benefit, so the employer is going to be taxed 47 per cent.

“So it’s really not the best option for anybody that is not in the top income tax bracket.

But Ms Hume says the government won’t stand in the way of Australians who want to invest in cryptocurrencies.

“We certainly haven’t got an issue with consumers investing in cryptocurrencies but as I said, like any other asset class, they’re subject to Australian law.”

Press PLAY below to hear the investing advice in full 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
BusinessInvestingMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873