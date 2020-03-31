Australians urged to get the flu shot earlier this year

Doctors are urging Australians to get their flu shots earlier as free flu vaccines are in the process of being rolled out.

Flu shots aren’t usually recommended until May, but there is concern a burden on our health system could mean there may not be enough medical staff available.

Free vaccines are being offered to those aged over 65, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and children up to five years old.

Australian Medical Association President Dr Tony Bartone tells Deborah Knight people in these groups should receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

“At the earliest possible opportunity over the coming weeks, they should really try and avail themselves of having that influenza vaccination.

“The only way to prevent influenza is to have the vaccine.”

