Australians under 50 told to avoid AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Australian health authorities have advised the Pfizer vaccine should be given to Australians aged under 50 amid concerns rare blood clots are linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the change in a press conference on Thursday evening.

The Australian regulator is making four recommendations.

Immunisation providers should only give a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 50 where benefit clearly outweighs the risk for the individual’s circumstances.

People should have had their first dose of the vaccine without any serious adverse events can safely be given their second dose.

Mr Morrison said the government has accepted the recommendations.

“It is an abundance of caution, and it’s a caution that has been exercised consistent with many other countries around the world, and we would expect to see that also continue in other countries now making similar decisions.

“Why we are here tonight, is just to be very upfront with Australians.”

Image: iStock