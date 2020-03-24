‘Virus will wreak enormous damage’: PM tells Australians to stay home

Australians are being told to stay at home as the Prime Minister announced even stricter measures to fight coronavirus.

Funerals are capped at 10 people and weddings are capped at five people in the national cabinet’s latest measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On top of the closure of non-essential venues announced on Sunday, PM Scott Morrison detailed new changes that include:

Weddings can only continue with the married couple, celebrant and witnesses only

No more than 10 attendees at funerals

Beauty, tanning and nail salons closed

Museums, libraries, galleries, historic sites

Indoor and outdoor play centres

Hairdressers and barbers remain open

Schools remain open

“Going out for an exercise with perhaps your partner or a small group, that’s fine”

“Visits to your premises … should be kept to a minimum and with a very small number of guests”

Shopping centres remain open, but food courts can serve takeaway only

Auctions and open homes no longer permitted

These changes will come into effect at midnight tonight.

The Prime Minister tells Alan Jones they will protect businesses to ensure they can reopen.

“This virus will end, it will stop at some point. It will wreak enormous damage between now and that point but on the other side, we want businesses to be able to open their doors.

“The businesses are effectively going into hibernation and on the other side we can resuscitate them.”

Image: Getty/Daniel Pockett