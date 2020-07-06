4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australians told to expect two..

Australians told to expect two years of COVID-19 restrictions

39 mins ago
George Moore
covid-19Peter Collignon

As Victoria faces a second wave of COVID-19 cases, all Australians are being reminded not to become complacent.

Leading infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon told George Moore this virus is very contagious, still in the Australian community, and very easy to transmit.

“It’s a big concern because I think all of us can be complacent because Australia has been such a good success story.

“What we’ve got to do is sustain something for the next 18 months to two years.

“Because the reality is we’re not going to have a safe and effective vaccine widely available until at least then, in my view.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

George Moore
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873