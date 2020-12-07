Australians support wearing a mask on public transport, study finds

The overwhelming majority of Australians believe masks should be mandatory on public transport, according to a national survey.

The Tourism and Transport Forum survey released today showed 71 per cent of people supported mask-wearing on public transport.

Scott Emerson questioned why more Queenslanders didn’t wear masks on buses and trains.

CEO Margy Osmond said Queenslanders had probably settled back into a post-COVID life, and the numbers did vary from state to state.

“It does depend which state you’re in, there’s no doubt about it.

“For many people, they are still working a proportion of their time at home, so they are not taking public transport. Although probably Queensland has been the state that’s had the least interrupted service in the country.”

Image: Getty