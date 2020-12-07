4BC
Australians support wearing a mask on public transport, study finds

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19Margy Osmondmaskstourism and transport forum
The overwhelming majority of Australians believe masks should be mandatory on public transport, according to a national survey.

The Tourism and Transport Forum survey released today showed 71 per cent of people supported mask-wearing on public transport.

Scott Emerson questioned why more Queenslanders didn’t wear masks on buses and trains.

CEO Margy Osmond said Queenslanders had probably settled back into a post-COVID life, and the numbers did vary from state to state.

“It does depend which state you’re in, there’s no doubt about it.

“For many people, they are still working a proportion of their time at home, so they are not taking public transport. Although probably Queensland has been the state that’s had the least interrupted service in the country.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthLifestyleNewsQLD
