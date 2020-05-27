Australians praised for ‘incredible’ pandemic response

Australia is one of the world leaders when it comes to dealing with coronavirus thanks to our swift response and cautious approach to easing restrictions.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told Mark Levy we’ve done well, but we need to continue to exercise caution.

“In the US, I spoke to my colleagues over there this morning, and they’re still seeing a thousand deaths a day.

“I mean it’s just incredible where you think where we are compared to that.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, we need to be careful, we need to keep watching, but so far so good.

“Just keep washing your hands.”

