Australians in regional communities struggling with eating disorders

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Butterfly FoundationDr Ranjani UtpalaEating disordersMental Health

Nearly one million Australians suffer an eating disorder, and those in regional communities are struggling to access help.

The Butterfly Foundation is aiming to raise $100,000 during their ‘pushing past postcodes’ campaign to improve access to vital programs and services.

Clinical Director Dr Ranjani Utpala told Deborah Knight eating disorders are on the rise among both young women and men.

“For many of us, there is a real pressure to look, to act, or even to live life in a certain way.

“People in regional and remote areas are really struggling to get the help and support they need in a timely manner.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you need help, contact the Butterfly Foundation’s National Helpline on 1800 334 673.

To donate to the campaign, click HERE.

 

Image: Getty

